Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 196,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,732. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.
About Manganese X Energy
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.