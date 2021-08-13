Maincoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,562.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

