MAI Capital Management Sells 123 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

