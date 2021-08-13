MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

SQ stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 235.61, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

