MAI Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 310.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

