MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.10 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

