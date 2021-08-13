MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,072 shares of company stock worth $9,491,145. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

