Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $81.83 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.27.

NYSE:MGA opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74. Magna International has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

