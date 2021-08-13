Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 606.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $64,081,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $45,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $24,392,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $21,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.