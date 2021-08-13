MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $34.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,985. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

