MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $466,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,764 shares of company stock worth $13,686,122 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

