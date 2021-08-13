MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 671,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.