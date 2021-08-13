Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.68. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

