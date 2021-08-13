Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LXFR opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Luxfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

