Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

