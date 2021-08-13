LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,381 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,523 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in LKQ by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

