Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 872 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

