Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

