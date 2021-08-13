Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

