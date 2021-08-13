Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $415,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

