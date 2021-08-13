Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 67,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

