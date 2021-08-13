Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 563 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gentherm by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

