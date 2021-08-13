Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,741. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

