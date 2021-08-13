Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 87,052 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,221,366.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

