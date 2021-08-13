Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.