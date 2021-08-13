Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 1,312,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

