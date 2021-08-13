Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $38,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.21 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

