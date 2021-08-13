LiquidApps One Day Volume Reaches $26,497.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $20.17 million and approximately $26,497.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.