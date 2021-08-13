Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 10,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.