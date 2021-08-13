Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.43. 27,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,978. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

