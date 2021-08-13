Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.16.

LLNW stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $342.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

