Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 104,711 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

LLY stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

