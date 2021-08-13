Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 45.6% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

