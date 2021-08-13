Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SWKS stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

