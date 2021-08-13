Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 777,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.66. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

