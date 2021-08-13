LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

