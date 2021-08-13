Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Announces Earnings Results

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Largo Resources stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million and a P/E ratio of 81.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

