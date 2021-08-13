Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $41.80. 8,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.