Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $41.80. 8,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

