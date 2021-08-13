L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

