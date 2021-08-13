Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ KRUS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 79,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

