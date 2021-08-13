K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.20 ($12.00).

ETR SDF opened at €12.01 ($14.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

