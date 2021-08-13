K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

SDF stock traded down €1.03 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.01 ($14.13). 4,612,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

