Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,624 shares.The stock last traded at $56.56 and had previously closed at $56.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.58.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

