Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

