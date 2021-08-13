Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

