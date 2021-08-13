Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.