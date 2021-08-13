Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

