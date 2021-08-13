Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

KOP stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 394.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Koppers by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Koppers by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

