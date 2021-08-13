Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

