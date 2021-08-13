Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
