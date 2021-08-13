Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

